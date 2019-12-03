Seahawks players to wear custom cleats for charity for My Cause My Cleats

The Seattle Seahawks will be decked out in flashy footwear when they travel to Los Angeles on Sunday to take on the Rams.

As a part of the NFL's campaign known as "My Cause My Cleats," Seahawks players will wear colorful cleats to show support for the organization of their choice.

This Sunday, we're proud to represent the causes we feel most passionate about for #MyCauseMyCleats. 💙



Star quarterback Russell Wilson will be wearing neon yellow and green cleats with the words "Anything is possible," on them in support of his foundation, Why Not You, while rookie wide receiver DK Metcalf will show off his pink and green cleats with the words "Love First" in support of Prison Fellowship.

Here's a look at all of the cleats current and former Seahawks players, coaches and staff will be wearing this week.

Following the game, the cleats will be available via the Seahawks auction site. All funds raised will benefit the players chosen causes.

