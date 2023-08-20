Seahawks players share reactions to their second preseason win
Seattle defeated Dallas 22-14 in another preseason game at home last night, moving one step closer to the start of the 2023 NFL season.
Here’s what Seahawks past and present were tweeting after the win.
Bobby Wagner
Feels great to be back https://t.co/UGPRqg8lKR
— Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) August 20, 2023
Seneca Wallace
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/5LegOF3trl
— Seneca Wallace (@wallace_seneca) August 20, 2023
Derick Hall
First Of Many….Blessed!🙏🏾
12s Up!!!!💙💚 https://t.co/KkFPXhUqqP
— Derick Hall II (@derick_hall9) August 20, 2023
Geno Smith
— Geno (@GenoSmith3) August 20, 2023
Tyler Lockett
Hawks win!!!!
— Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) August 20, 2023
Quandre Diggs
Having fun with my brothers this team different! https://t.co/c8rWuG050X
— Nino (@qdiggs6) August 20, 2023
