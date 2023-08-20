Breaking News:

Seahawks players share reactions to their second preseason win

Tim Weaver
Seattle defeated Dallas 22-14 in another preseason game at home last night, moving one step closer to the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Here’s what Seahawks past and present were tweeting after the win.

Bobby Wagner

Seneca Wallace

Derick Hall

Geno Smith

Tyler Lockett

Quandre Diggs

