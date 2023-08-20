Seahawks players share reactions to their second preseason win

Seattle defeated Dallas 22-14 in another preseason game at home last night, moving one step closer to the start of the 2023 NFL season.

Here’s what Seahawks past and present were tweeting after the win.

Feels great to be back https://t.co/UGPRqg8lKR — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) August 20, 2023

Seneca Wallace

First Of Many….Blessed!🙏🏾

12s Up!!!!💙💚 https://t.co/KkFPXhUqqP — Derick Hall II (@derick_hall9) August 20, 2023

Hawks win!!!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) August 20, 2023

Having fun with my brothers this team different! https://t.co/c8rWuG050X — Nino (@qdiggs6) August 20, 2023

More Seahawks Wire stories

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

33 photos from Seattle’s second preseason game

5 takeaways from preseason win over Cowboys

Seahawks studs and duds from Preseason Week 2

8 Seahawks highlights from their win over Dallas

Seahawks complete player ratings for Madden 24

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire