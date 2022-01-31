Seahawks players share reactions to Rams/49ers NFC Championship game

It’s got to be hard watching your division opponents play for the right to go to the Super Bowl. The Seahawks had to endure that yesterday, as many players were tweeting through the NFC Championship game between the NFC West rivals Rams and the 49ers. LA went on to win 20-17, advancing to face the Bengals in what will be a “home” Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Here’s what Seattle’s players were sharing during the game.

I think the rams are really good at controlling the game passing. However the 49ers are good at defensive passing scheme. I think rams should challenge the 49ers challenging them with wide zones and play actions. — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 30, 2022

Deebo is a problem bruhhh — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) January 31, 2022

9 with a laser!!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 31, 2022

Youth from Ambry…. You have to always play deep to short in that situation. Give them the flat and come up and tackle! Much easier to go forward than try to recover back. The tempo from the Rams created the extra space needed. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 31, 2022

If they are gonna live with Weddle on Kittle. Thats the matchup Kyle will go to all day long. Option routes. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 31, 2022

Wow Kyle is creatively giving the Rams “empty” looks then shifting and forcing them to try to adjust the D line alignments. Need more Kittle on these safeties. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 31, 2022

Do not call taunting in the playoffs💀 — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) January 31, 2022

Big time play Kupp!! Great route — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 31, 2022

Elijah Mitchell in the pass game has been huge. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) January 31, 2022

Why did the niners not call a timeout after that first down? — KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) January 31, 2022

Best player in the NFL!! Aaron Donald!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 31, 2022

Dawg i’m so happy for 9!!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 31, 2022

Congrats to the Rams!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 31, 2022

