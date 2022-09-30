Seahawks players share prayers and concern for Tua Tagovailoa

NFL fans witnessed one of the most egregious examples of the league refusing to protect players from head injuries on Thursday Night Football. When Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked in the second quarter his head was slammed on the turf and his body went into a fencing response. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to a local trauma center.

The sad truth is Tagovailoa shouldn’t have been playing at all, after he was clearly concussed in Sunday’s game against the Bills. At the time the team called it a “back injury” and he was cleared to return to the game and suit up again just four days later.

Several Seahawks players and legends offered their prayers and concerns after the play.

The NFLPA says they are “investigating” how the Dolphins navigated the concussion protocol this week.

The good news is Tua was released from the hospital and was able to fly home with the team.

