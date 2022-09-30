Seahawks players share prayers and concern for Tua Tagovailoa

NFL fans witnessed one of the most egregious examples of the league refusing to protect players from head injuries on Thursday Night Football. When Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was sacked in the second quarter his head was slammed on the turf and his body went into a fencing response. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field and taken to a local trauma center.

The sad truth is Tagovailoa shouldn’t have been playing at all, after he was clearly concussed in Sunday’s game against the Bills. At the time the team called it a “back injury” and he was cleared to return to the game and suit up again just four days later.

Several Seahawks players and legends offered their prayers and concerns after the play.

Prayers up man! — Nino (@qdiggs6) September 30, 2022

Prayers up for TUA! That is heartbreaking to see. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 30, 2022

Tua def suffered a concussion last week — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) September 30, 2022

That hard ass turf they have in cincy definitely didn’t help with that either — Shelby Harris (@ShelbyHarris93) September 30, 2022

Man prayers — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) September 30, 2022

Prayers up for Tua 🙏🏾. Clearly it was a concussion last week. I’m not even sure why he was allowed to play the rest of the last game..? Actually.. Even better question.. Who is making the call to allow him to continue to play that game? #NFL #thursdaynightfootball — Sidney Rice (@sidneyrice) September 30, 2022

I really hope Tua’s “back” injury has nothing to do with this very apparent head injury tonight. As we know repetitive head trauma can be detrimental long-term. In my opinion I see a lot of similarities to tonights injury and the “back “injury only 4 days ago.. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 30, 2022

Praying that God covers Tua! Praying for ya Brudda! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 30, 2022

The NFLPA says they are “investigating” how the Dolphins navigated the concussion protocol this week.

The good news is Tua was released from the hospital and was able to fly home with the team.

