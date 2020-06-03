Seahawks players rip Vic Fangio for saying there’s "no racism" in NFL

Denver Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio knows that there is still racism alive and well out in the real world that needs to be fixed.

Sad thing is, he believes that there is no racism in the NFL.

You can already imagine, this did not go overwell with a lot of people.

Especially some current Seattle Seahawks players.

As a team, the Broncos held a meeting along with president Joe Ellis to have an important dialogue surrounding the issue of race and police brutality that is currently sweeping the nation as of now.

Fangio in the meeting made it clear, that he does not think the league has a discrimination problem.

I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We're a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don't see racism at all in the NFL, I don't see discrimination in the NFL. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we'd all be great.

That statement alone got the attention of current Seahawks running Chris Carson, who tweeted about Fangio calling him "a joke".

This man a joke ... https://t.co/RMkJhMp1QI — Chris Carson (@ccarson_32) June 3, 2020

Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs also chimed in on Twitter with his response to Fangio and his comments about race in the NFL.

Fangio, a white head coach, might not understand the problem with these comments due to the fact that he is of the older generation and not having to deal with issues of being black on a daily basis.

But still, for him to be tone-deaf to think the NFL isn't racist in any way is another wake-up call for everyone right now that more people to informed about racial injustice in America.

Although Fangio showed he is not fully aware of racism in the NFL, he expressed how emotional he was regarding George Floyd and his death that was caused by a police officer in Minneapolis putting a knee on his neck.

"I was shocked, sad, and angry when I saw what the policeman do to a handcuffed George Floyd on his stomach that led to his death," Fangio said. "He should be punished to the full extent of the law of the crimes he was charged with in addition to being charged with treason for failing to uphold the badge and uniform he was entrusted with . . . It's a societal issue that we all have to join in to correct."

Fangio at least understands that change needs to happen as a result of what happened to George Floyd.

But now, more than ever, he needs to see that racism is prevalent in not just American soil, but is still alive in the NFL as well.

