Seahawks players react to Russell Wilson being traded to Broncos

The Seahawks have decided to trade Russell Wilson while they can still get a good return. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle is sending Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for a huge pack of draft picks and players, including Denver quarterback Drew Lock.

Here’s how current and former players are reacting to the shocking news on Twitter.

CB Tre Brown

What I wake up too… — Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) March 8, 2022

DE Cliff Avril

Woooooooowwww!!!! Never thought that’s happen!!! — Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) March 8, 2022

DT Poona Ford

TE Zach Miller

Wow was I wrong on this one https://t.co/M7aT7Myo32 — Zach Miller (@ZachMiller86) March 8, 2022

CB Tre Flowers

Whew 😂😂😂 — Tre Flowers (@_Slimm7) March 8, 2022

