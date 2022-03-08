Seahawks players react to Russell Wilson being traded to Broncos
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Seattle SeahawksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Denver BroncosLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Russell WilsonLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Seahawks have decided to trade Russell Wilson while they can still get a good return. According to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN, Seattle is sending Wilson to the Broncos in exchange for a huge pack of draft picks and players, including Denver quarterback Drew Lock.
Here’s how current and former players are reacting to the shocking news on Twitter.
CB Tre Brown
What I wake up too…
— Tre Brown (@T_Brown25) March 8, 2022
DE Cliff Avril
Woooooooowwww!!!! Never thought that’s happen!!!
— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) March 8, 2022
DT Poona Ford
Hol on cuz pic.twitter.com/0COfLTYKZO
— Poona Ford🐐 (@PoonaF_95) March 8, 2022
TE Zach Miller
Wow was I wrong on this one https://t.co/M7aT7Myo32
— Zach Miller (@ZachMiller86) March 8, 2022
CB Tre Flowers
Whew 😂😂😂
— Tre Flowers (@_Slimm7) March 8, 2022
1
1