Seahawks players, fans vent frustrations over Rams game getting postponed

The Seahawks naturally are unhappy about Sunday’s game against the Rams getting postponed until Tuesday. There are legitimate player safety and public health issues at stake, but LA is getting the advantage considering how many players are on their reserve/COVID-19 list compared to Seattle’s. While we’re at it, the Raiders and the Eagles have legitimate gripes as well for having their games rescheduled over outbreaks in Washington and Cleveland.

Since the news came out, many NFL players have been sharing their frustrations on Twitter. including several in Seattle. Here’s what the Seahawks and their fans are tweeting about the news.

Facts — Bobby Wagner (@Bwagz) December 17, 2021

Once you realize these people don’t GAF about you, the better you will be. — DJ_2Great (@D7_Reed) December 18, 2021

First the Seahawks game gets postponed and my DVD of A Few Good Men just snapped in 2. Not a happy camper at the moment..😤😤 — Jill (@NibblesDBun) December 18, 2021

Fans and local media are kinda upset that Seahawks game is postponed. Why pretty much everyone thinks only Seattle got cheated? What, the other team will have 2 weeks to prepare for the next game? — iBall (@SportsVia) December 18, 2021

no i will not stop being mad about the seahawks game being postponed and i will not stop talking about it. it’s fucked. — brandon stanev account (5-8) (10-15-3) (@shadyladycakes) December 18, 2021

Seahawks being unhappy is hardly breaking news, but it’s pretty dumb that their game is being postponed to accommodate the Rams. pic.twitter.com/x6qHsHjz6F — josh (@joshc) December 17, 2021

Least the #Seahawks get to go back home for the Sunday game next week. The Rams also get a short week and have to go to shitty Minnesota. Still annoying they postponed the game till Tuesday — Daniel Peters (@Bronze_Sausage) December 18, 2021

Seahawks vs Rams postponed until Tuesday at 4pm…my weekend will be a bit more relaxing now 🤣 — Alex Larson (@ALarson12thMan) December 17, 2021

Absolute bullshit that the #SEAvsLAR games is postponed to Tuesday. The #NFL and #NFLPA stated that any team that had an outbreak would be punished, not the opposite. The #Seahawks were the ONLY team in the NFL to not have a positive test last year and did not get any Draft (1/2) — Colonel Jet (@TheColonelBack) December 17, 2021

Wife and I flew to LA for my 40th bday to cheer on our @Seahawks and landed to find out it’s been postponed! Worst part, @RamsNFL @LARamsServices are telling me no refunds! Sad day for traveling fans! Gut punch. @SportsRadioKJR @Softykjr — Jake Murry (@coldbrew25) December 18, 2021

Seahawks/Rams game scheduled for Sunday now postponed until Tuesday

🥸 — Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) December 17, 2021

So why the Seahawks game get postponed to Tuesday???😑 bs https://t.co/sSfbKyBvjM — Antt🎃 (@95_anthonyy) December 17, 2021

It sucks that our game got postponed, but let’s stop complaining. We got a game Tuesday. — Seahawks (5-8) (@seahawksw1) December 18, 2021

Absolute bs the @NFL postponed the Seahawks rams game.. should count as a forfeiture for the rams since half of their team is on Covid reserve — Christopher brown (@lordgodsiege247) December 18, 2021

Kraken and Seahawks game postponed. Sigh. — Saucy Little Minx (@AfrikanStar_) December 18, 2021

This is horseshit @nfl. You're rewarding irresponsible behavior and punishing the Seahawks. Not to mention, putting Hawks at risk. Rams should forfeit if they cant field a team. Rams vs. @Seahawks postponed until Tuesday due to COVID-19.https://t.co/TwILtJMmm9 via @GoogleNews — nina rodham clinton (@Oldgringo12) December 18, 2021

https://twitter.com/FootballJesus/status/1472039377266114565

Story continues

@NFL so you go back on your word because you are money hungry pieces of crap. No NFL games will be postponed. Oh I guess not. Shocking. So Seahawks follow COVID protocol and they get penalized because the Rams don’t. #RogerGoodellAnswerTheQuestion https://t.co/VktgzdnJ5P — Rodney Lindbeck (@ATCsandiego) December 18, 2021

The @nfl postponed games make no sense to teams that aren't dealing with covid & clearly benefit the teams that have players going through covid. @nflcommish how does it make sense for @Seahawks to only get 5 days to recover, or make @Raiders stay extra days on the road #NFL — garrett barker (@garrettbarker10) December 18, 2021

Seahawks Vs Rams postponed….. SMFH — ⭕️ (@Zulu_WaRr) December 17, 2021

KJ is (w)Right. If you know the history of the NFL, you can certainly blame the Raiders for the 3 games getting postponed. Seahawks & Eagles sadly just got swept up in the contentious history of the Raiders and NFL. https://t.co/WyMe16CCCi — Lös Real Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@LosRealAli) December 17, 2021

WTF!! Seahawks game moved to Tuesday!? I guess 20 Rams players might have Covid. Game to start at 4 pm. Televised? I doubt it.#Seahawks #SeahawksTuesdayGame — Marco (@arrabi27) December 18, 2021

@NFL Roger Goodell is a SUCH a tool. Scheduling the game at 4 on the west coast when ALL the fan base at work is such a douche east coast move. Pound sand bro. #NFL #Seahawks #LARams — Brandon Allen (@gbrandallen) December 18, 2021

1

1