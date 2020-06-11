Seahawks players bought Mike Holmgren a motorcycle following 2008 season

When Mike Holmgren left the Seahawks in 2008, it ended the greatest era in franchise history. Holmgren served as Seattle's head coach for 10 seasons and lead the Seahawks to six playoff appearances, five NFC West titles and one conference championship.

The only thing missing on his Seattle resume was a Lombardi Trophy, and he narrowly missed his chance to hoist one in 2005.

On the latest Talkin' Seahawks Podcast, former Seattle receiver and current NBC Sports Northwest studio host Jordan Kent discussed what it was like during Holmgren's final season. Kent, a sixth-round pick back in 2007, was with the Seahawks from 2007-08. He had a front row seat for Holmgren's swan song.

"We had high expectations going into that 2008 season, and that can sometimes create a little bit of pressure with us all kind of knowing it was going to be Holmgren's last season," Kent said. "It just got frustrating for the team because we couldn't stay healthy and find consistency that season."

The talk of Holmgren's final year sounded similar to Phil Jackson and "The Last Dance" with the Bulls in 1998. Unlike Jackson's departure, unfortunately, Holmgren's final campaign didn't have a fairytale ending. Matt Hasselbeck and a number of other prominent players endured significant injuries as Seattle posted a forgettable 4-12 record.

But there were still some memorable moments, beginning with the team's going away present. Each player chipped in to get Holmgren a Harley Davidson motorcycle with a couple weeks left in the season.

"We all got a picture with him on the motorcycle in the indoor practice facility," Kent said. "That was really cool. To get him that and to see the look on his face when they wheeled that thing in."

Kent also recalled the magnitude of Holmgren's final win as an NFL head coach. In Week 16, Seattle hosted Brett Favre and the Jets in a snow-covered whiteout. Favre is arguably Holmgren's most notable pupil from his days as Green Bay's head coach.

The Seahawks topped the Jets 13-3 on that day. It served as a proper send-off for Holmgren and capped a fantastic coaching career that should eventually get him into the Hall of Fame.

"Just to see the joy on Holmgren's face in the locker room afterwards – here we were obviously a disappointing season at the end of the year, but he was so happy for us to get that win," Kent said.

