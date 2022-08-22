Seahawks player admits to not knowing Bears' Robert Quinn

Seahawks player admits to not knowing Robert Quinn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Who's Robert Quinn?

That's a question Seahawks offensive lineman Charles Cross couldn't answer before Thursday's game between the Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Cross admitted he didn't know of Quinn until they faced off against each other in the second week of preseason.

"Charles [Cross] ended up going against Robert Quinn, he didn't even know who he was," head coach Pete Carroll said. "I asked him after the game and he said 'I found out after the game, I didn't know who he was.' I didn't make sense of it or whatever."

Quinn recorded the second-most sacks in the NFL last season with 18.5 sacks. That number broke the Bears' all-time franchise record of sacks in a season by Richard Dent. Quinn was also named to the NFL top-100 players list, coming in at No. 48, presumably the Bears' highest-ranked player. (The list is not completely public yet.)

The rookie should know the name "Robert Quinn" now after last Thursday's preseason game.

The Bears play their final preseason game on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns.

"He really did well against a great player and Quinn was going after it too," Carroll added. "It might not be his all-time effort, but he was trying to get to the quarterback. I was really happy to see that accomplishment, even though I don't really think Charles cashed in on it."

