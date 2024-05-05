Seahawks played coy by not meeting with Byron Murphy II before draft

It should come as no surprise to any 12th Man when I say the Seattle Seahawks have a brilliant man as general manger in John Schneider. In a league where this position where job security is low, Schneider has remained in his role for over a decade at a high level.

His wizardry comes in what he is able to do in the draft. Typically, his strengths have come by finding gems in the later rounds, but recently his actions in the first round have been stellar. The latest example is defensive tackle Byron Murphy II from Texas.

It isn’t just that Schneider was able to draft him, it’s how he helped make it happen. Schneider played his cards pretty close to his vest and threw other teams off the scent that Seattle was interested. According to Brady Henderson at ESPN,

“The Seahawks did not host Murphy on a 30 visit before the draft. In fact, Schneider said he played it coy by avoiding any direct contact with him. To feel comfortable with Murphy the individual, he had to rely on his scouts as well as on his relationship with Murphy’s agent, Ron Slavin, with whom Schneider is close.”

Whatever tactics Schneider employed, it clearly worked. Murphy is now a Seahawk, ready to help give a considerable boost to the ailing defensive line.

