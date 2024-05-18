Seahawks to play Lions in 4th straight season, 3rd in Detroit

When it comes to developing schedules for a team, the NFL follows a set formula:

Division opponents An NFC division and AFC division, rotating every four years Teams who finished in the same position in their division (i.e. first place teams play other teams who finished first, second place teams play other second players, etc.)

Sometimes this can create scheduling quirks where teams who aren’t division rivals end up playing each other multiple years in a row. For the Seattle Seahawks, this was often the case when it came to the Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings.

Now it appears the Seahawks have a new addition to this club: the Detroit Lions. For the fourth time in as many years, Seattle will face off against the Lions, and it will be their third-straight trip to the Motor City.

So far in this recent series, the Seahawks have outright owned the Lions, as they have won all three previous meetings. In 2021, Seattle dominated Detroit 51-29. The last two games, both wild shootouts, resulted in 48-45 and 37-31 victories for the Seahawks.

Now the latest entry in the series moves to Monday Night Football, where Seattle holds the NFL record for highest win percentage on Monday nights. Considering how explosive the last two games between the Seahawks and Lions have been, it only makes sense these two get the prime time treatment.

Additionally, these two teams want to make the case they are rising stars in the NFC. Last year, Detroit won their division for the first time since 1993 and advanced all the way to the NFC Championship. The Lions held a 24-7 lead before blowing it to the San Francisco 49ers in a 34-31 loss. Detroit will be eager to prove last year’s success was not a flash-in-the-pan-style fluke.

As for the Seahawks, they certainly have no interest in being uncompetitive. Seattle was not a bad team last year, despite glaring defensive flaws. They will also look to show the NFC they are not taking a step back either.

This will surely be a game the 12th Man has circled on their calendar.

