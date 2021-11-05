Seahawks should make a play for free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Seahawks have a history of giving gifted but troubled wide receivers a second-or-third chance in the NFL. Despite having one of the league’s top duos at the position in Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf, Seattle has shown interest in Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown in recent years. That’s why it would be no surprise if they’re one of the teams looking into Odell Beckham Jr., who was just waived by the Browns after restructuring his contract.

Things never worked out for Beckham in Cleveland. Whether it was a lack of chemistry with Baker Mayfield or some other issue we’re not sure. What we do know is that Beckham just turned 29 years old and when healthy he’s one of the most impressive athletes in the sport. During his early years with the Giants, Beckham was one of the NFL’s most productive players, totaling 35 touchdown catches in his first three seasons despite having Eli Manning at quarterback.

Beckham may not ever play at that level again, but it’s not difficult to imagine him recapturing some of that dynamic form in the right situation (and with the right QB). Russell Wilson has one of (if not the) best deep balls in the league, and pairing him with Beckham might well give the Seahawks the best 1-2-3 receiver combo in the NFL, beating out the Buccaneers.

The competition to sign Beckham over the next few days should be fierce, but Seattle has the salary cap space to get it done at the very least.

