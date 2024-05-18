Seahawks to play 3 AFC opponents in the 2024 preseason

The Seattle Seahawks’ opponents are set for the 2024 regular season, as well as the time and dates for when they’ll play them. But the Week 1 opener against the Denver Broncos won’t be the first time we see the Seahawks in action. There is, of course, the preseason.

While we may not know the exact dates just yet, we know who Seattle will face in the exhibition games this summer. It was announced earlier this week the Seahawks will take on a trio of AFC opponents for the preseason. They will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns.

Seattle will host the Chargers and Browns, while traveling to Tennessee in between those matchups.

While the preseason is essentially glorified reps for backups and third stringers to determine roster spots, it is still fun to get the first taste of football since February. There are two things that make this preseason at least a little more intriguing than others in the past:

None of these opponents will be on the regular season schedule, offering fans the only opportunities to see the Seahawks in action against them The return of Jim Harbaugh to Lumen Field

After nearly a decade hiatus away from the NFL, Jim Harbaugh is back. Following Michigan’s dominant victory in the National Championship over the University of Washington, Harbaugh agreed to become the new head coach of the Chargers – a team he quarterbacked for in 1999 and 2000.

Fans will fondly remember the intense rivalry Harbaugh’s 49ers had with Pete Carroll’s Seahawks. Although a Week 1 preseason game is completely meaningless and the rivalry was decisively won by Seattle, I’m sure the 12th Man will want to see Harbaugh suffer one more loss at Lumen Field.

