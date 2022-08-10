Seahawks planning to sign free agent CB Jameson Houston

With their cornerback rotation shortened by injuries, the Seattle Seahawks are looking to add some extra depth at this position. To recap, second-year DB Tre Brown is still on the PUP list, veteran Artie Burns has a groin issue and starting LCB Sidney Jones is out with a concussion, so it makes sense to bring in some extra help.

According to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN, Seattle is planning to sign free agent corner Jameson Houston, who came in for a workout last week.

The Seahawks are indeed planning to sign CB Jameson Houston, a source tells me. A reinforcement at a position that has taken a few hits of late. https://t.co/nC8RBMlscP — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 10, 2022

Houston (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) played his college football at Baylor.

After his Senior season, Houston went undrafted and had brief stints with the Browns and the Panthers in August 2020 before he eventually signed with the Eagles. He appeared in three games late that year, working exclusively on special teams. He was picked in the fifth round of this year’s USFL draft by the Michigan Panthers.

