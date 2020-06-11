Seahawks planning for reduced crowds, if they have crowds at all

NFL teams are three months from their first scheduled games, but it’s clear teams are making contingency plans for those to be played at less than full capacity.

According to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks are exploring plans internally which would include a half-filled CenturyLink Field, with perhaps just 20,000 fans in the stands.

That’s a conversation that is likely happening in all 32 team facilities, as restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic could make stands full of people unlikely. The Jets aren’t putting single-game tickets on sale yet, and the Steelers have held back half their inventory of single-game seats, anticipating they might not be able to be sold.

Plans for reduced capacity involve leaving every other row of seats empty, or every other seat, and that creates a problem deciding which seats can be sold to season-ticket holders. Playing in front of no fans remains an option, as well, depending on local guidelines for reopening.

“We would definitely miss our fans, no question,” Seahawks General Manager John Schneider said. “No question.”

The Seahawks might miss them more than most teams.

CenturyLink Field is known as one of the loudest stadiums in the league, and last year’s 4-4 home record was an anomaly. Since the Seahawks moved into the building in 2002, they’re second in the NFC in home wins with 99, trailing only the Packers (101). In the last eight seasons, they’re 48-16 at home.

