Seahawks planned to trade down from 56th pick, but it ‘fell apart’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Patrick Olde Loohuis
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but the Seahawks apparently had a plan to trade back, as is routine with the team under general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll.

The Seahawks only had three picks in the draft and were expected to attempt to acquire more picks via trade. Seattle planned to draft Eskridge with a later pick, but the trade for it fell through. They also feared that he would be taken by another team if they traded back, so they kept the No.56 pick and selected him while he was still available.

“We thought we were close and then we lost something right at the end,” Schneider said via Zoom Friday night. “We were literally like five minutes away or something so it just kind of fell apart and so we were excited to move forward and just take our guy.

“He was the guy.”

Eskridge will join DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the receiver room and hopefully emerge as a reliable target for Russell Wilson.

Related

2021 NFL draft: Final grades for all 32 teams

Recommended Stories

  • Seahawks makes most of 3 picks and hit needs in draft

    John Schneider and Pete Carroll sat down to explain the thoughts behind the newest additions to the Seattle Seahawks before the NFL draft was even complete. Yes, making just three picks created some weird circumstances for the traditionally pick-heavy Seahawks. “Unique is the word we keep using and it was just very interesting to watch everybody work their way through this draft, and talk to other teams and how they viewed things,” Schneider said.

  • USA TODAY gives Seahawks 2021 NFL draft class a C-minus grade

    Nate Davis of USA TODAY gives the Seattle Seahawks 2021 NFL draft class a C-minus grade.

  • Scouting report on Seahawks tackle Stone Forsythe

    A closer look at the pre-draft scouting report on the Seattle Seahawks' sixth-round selection in 2021, tackle Stone Forsythe out of Florida.

  • Stone Forsythe drafted by Seattle

    Forsythe arrived at Florida in 2017 after dominating the Orlando football circuit with his 6-foot-9 frame but struggled with mobility during his first two years in Gainesville. The Winter Garden native broke into the starting lineup in 2019 for his junior campaign and developed into a leading pass protector in Florida’s aerial attack last season.

  • Pete Carroll has talked to Richard Sherman about a return to Seattle

    Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman may be heading back to Seattle. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters today that he has talked to Sherman “quite a few times” this offseason about the possibility of Sherman signing with the Seahawks. Sherman has said he thought he’d sign with someone after the draft, so with the draft [more]

  • Aaron Rodgers for Russell Wilson trade speculation is lazy and unrealistic

    It sounds exciting on paper, but let's get real.

  • Dallas Cowboys’ historic defensive draft tailor-made for new coordinator Dan Quinn

    The Cowboys focused on adding speed, strength and size to an historically inept defense in 2020.

  • Amazon has a stunning 4K Roku TV with 2,000 5-star reviews for $360

    With Prime Day 2021 right around the corner, it might seem silly to buy a new TV right now from Amazon instead of waiting until next month when Prime Day begins. That's certainly logic indeed, but not everyone wants to wait that long to pick up a new television. On top of that, there are some seriously impressive deals right now on smart TVs — and we're not talking about just any smart TVs. Amazon is offering discounts today on Roku TVs and Fire TV Edition televisions. That means you get the best available streaming media platform built right into your television so you don't need to buy a separate set-top box or dongle! Head over to Amazon right now and you can pick up a Hisense 50-Inch Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa on sale for just $359.99. That's a nice big $70 discount off the purchase price of this stunning smart TV! We could spend hours telling you how impressive this sleek Hisense Roku TV is, but there's one number that likely does a better job than we ever could: 2,000. Are you wondering what the significance of that number is? We're glad you asked: this awesome Roku TV has a whopping 2,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. If that doesn't paint a perfect picture of what kind of value you're getting out of this deal, nothing will. The only problem with this deal is that it's definitely a sell-out risk now that we've let the cat out of the bag, so hurry up and grab one while you still can. Or, if you prefer Amazon's Fire TV interface as opposed to Roku, there's another fantastic bargain that gets you an Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV for just $339.99. That's an 11% discount on a best-selling model with 9,200 5-star ratings at Amazon! Whether you prefer the Roku streaming media platform or Amazon's Fire TV software and interface, you have a fantastic option for either one. Check out more info about each model below. Hisense 50-Inch Roku 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa This popular Hisense 4K TV features exclusive technologies that allow it to amplify color, contrast, and brightness. Get ultra-bright 4K detail as well as the beloved Roku TV streaming media platform to take your viewing experience to the next level TV dimensions are as follows: Without stand – 43.9" W x 25.5" H x 3.2" D // With stand – 43.9" W x 27.9" H x 8.9" D // Screen size – 49.5” diagonal // Brightness rating – 300 nits The easy-to-use Roku TV remote app lets you control your TV with an iPhone, iPad, or Android device. This model also supports Alexa voice controls, allowing you to turn the power on and off, switch channels, and more with only your voice Included inputs and outputs: 3 HDMI, 1 USB-A, 1 Ethernet, 1 RF antenna, 1 RCA composite input with Audio, 1 digital audio output, 1 optical Insignia 50-inch Smart 4K Fire TV Insignia's Fire TV Edition smart TV includes a voice remote with Alexa, allowing you to watch live TV, launch apps, search, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more with your voice Provides access to more than 500,000 streaming movies and TV show episodes thanks to the Fire TV platform, which supports thousands of channels and apps Fire TV Edition televisions can integrate live over-the-air TV along with streaming TV channels and apps, all on a single home screen Supports HDR movies and TV shows

  • ‘Just shocked.’ North Carolina man wins $1 million lottery prize — for a second time

    A “lucky feeling” led to his first big win, officials said.

  • I went on a Walmart 'treasure hunt' to find hidden deals on clearance items - here's what I found

    Online communities dedicated to scouring Walmart for deals are growing in popularity. So I tried out the clearance "treasure hunt."

  • If You Bought $10 Worth of Ethereum 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    Feeling a twinge of regret for ignoring the crypto market until now? These numbers aren't going to make you feel any better.

  • Giants’ Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge explain why they passed on offensive linemen

    New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge explain why they passed on offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Seattle Seahawks 2021 undrafted free agent tracker

    Tracking all of the potential Seattle Seahawks undrafted free agents following the conclusion of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Detroit Pistons' late-season urgency will pay off next year, Dwane Casey says. Here's why

    With 8 players injured, the Detroit Pistons nearly pulled off a 21-point comeback vs. Hornets. Dwane Casey believes their effort will pay off.

  • Texans GM Nick Caserio says undrafted free agency means more targeted approach to filling roster needs

    The Houston Texans have had to shift their approach as the signing of priority free agents begins.

  • Seahawks are not expected to pick up Rashaad Penny’s 2022 option

    Running back Rashaad Penny hasn’t been much of a factor for the Seahawks during his first three seasons and the team is not expected to guarantee his salary for a fifth year in Seattle. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is expected to decline their option on Penny’s contract for the 2022 [more]

  • Can PSG and Real Madrid prevent all-English Champions League final?

    A second all-English Champions League final in three seasons is in sight with Manchester City and Chelsea in strong positions heading into the second legs of their last-four ties against Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid this week.

  • UFC 263 heads to Arizona with title fight doubleheader

    UFC 263 will continue the string of numbered UFC events to take place in front of a full-capacity crowd.

  • Slew of 1st-round targets went to teams on Cowboys 2021 schedule

    A look at all the first round draft selections on teams the Cowboys face next season.

  • Micah Parsons opens as favorite to win defensive rookie of the year

    He wasn’t the first defensive player taken in the draft. He’s the first favorite to win defensive rookie of the year. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the 12th overall selection, has been installed by PointsBet as a +450 proposition to secure the award based on the 17 regular-season games of his first NFL season. He was [more]