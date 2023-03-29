How Seahawks plan to use Julian Love with Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

At the league meetings in Arizona this week, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll attempted to make it clear there is plenty of room for all the competent safeties on the roster.

Jamal Adams’ future in the Emerald City has been questioned lately as he attempts to recover from yet another injury – this time a torn quadriceps tendon suffered in last year’s season opener.

Carroll was quick to address the concerns the signing of former Giants safety Julian Love could present to the competition. Where exactly does it leave Adams or fellow safety Quandre Diggs?

“I know there’s some conversation about what we did with Julian, does that have some impact on Jamal or Quandre?” Carroll said Tuesday. “It doesn’t. We have a clear thought of what we’re going to do with our guys and how we want to play them, and we feel very fortunate to have all of our guys.”

Seattle signed Love to a two-year contract worth $12 million this offseason, a deal Carroll referred to as a “very rare opportunity” to snag a player of Love’s quality.

The plan, Carroll asserts, is to play all three safeties together at times.

“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Carroll said. “That’s what I’m saying.”

