Seahawks plan to include CB Ugo Amadi in initial 2022 roster cuts

The Seahawks and every other NFL team has until tomorrow afternoon to cut their offseason roster from 90 players down to 85.

According to a report by Brady Henderson at ESPN, Seattle intends to make cornerback Ugo Amadi one of those cuts.

The Seahawks plan to cut DB Ugo Amadi as part of their first wave of roster reductions, a source tells me. Amadi has been a rotational player at nickel and has been competing with Marquise Blair and Justin Coleman for that job. Teams have to trim their rosters to 85 by tomorrow. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 15, 2022

This should come as no great surprise, since Amadi has often been the team’s weakest link in coverage over the last two seasons.

The addition of a couple new players further endangered Amadi’s chances of making the roster. First, the Seahawks re-signed veteran nickel corner Justin Coleman, who played the slot position better than anyone else has under head coach Pete Carroll from 2017-2018. The team also drafted two cornerbacks this year and in recent days Coby Bryant has been getting playing time in the slot.

It’s only been one preseason game, but the Seahawks probably wouldn’t be planning to cut Amadi unless they felt good about how Bryant has performed.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire