Seahawks to place wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks are going to give wide receiver Phillip Dorsett II a little more time to heal before he makes an appearance on game day.

Coach Pete Carroll ruled out Dorsett for the Week-3 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday and now it looks like Dorsett is headed to the injured reserve.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported the news Tuesday afternoon.

“The Seahawks are placing WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve, source said,” Pelissero tweeted. “It’ll give Dorsett some time for his ailing foot to get calmed down. He’s eligible to return in three weeks.”

The #Seahawks are placing WR Phillip Dorsett on injured reserve, source said. It’ll give Dorsett some time for his ailing foot to get calmed down. He’s eligible to return in three weeks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020





With Seattle’s early bye this season, that gives Dorsett until Oct. 25 against the Cardinals to recover.“Phillip Dorsett, we’re looking to figure out how to work this out,” Carroll had told reporters on Monday. “We need to give him a break to make sure that his foot is healed and back. He tried to get back this week to play in this past game and couldn’t do it, so we have to give him more time in that. We have to consider what we’re doing with that.”

Well, it looks like the decision is now made and Dorsett will be placed on the injured reserve.

Related