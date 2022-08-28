Seahawks place Tre Brown on reserve/PUP list

The Seahawks have made a few moves as they begin to reduce their roster to 53 players, notably placing cornerback Tre Brown on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

That means Brown will miss at least the first four games of the season. A fourth-round pick in 2021, Brown appeared in five games with three starts before suffering a season-ending knee injury. He recorded one pass breakup.

The Seahawks also have waived tight end Cade Brewer, linebacker Aaron Donkor, cornerback Jameson Houston, and running back Ronnie Rivers.

Donkor, an international player from Germany, did not count against the club’s 90-man roster. If he clears waivers, he also would not count against Seattle’s 16-man practice squad should the team elect to sign him.

The Seahawks now have 76 players on their active roster. Every team must be down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

