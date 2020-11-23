Seahawks place tight end Greg Olsen and 2 others on injured reserve

The Seattle Seahawks announced a number of roster moves Monday afternoon ahead of their Week 12 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

First, Seattle has officially placed veteran tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve.

Olsen suffered a plantar fascia tear in the Seahawks’ win over the Cardinals Thursday night and is expected to be out for up to two months. Coach Pete Carroll is optimistic he could return sooner, however.

“I’ve heard it’s a four-to-six week deal,” coach Pete Carroll said during his Friday press conference. “I don’t know that, but that’s what they threw around last night, that if he does have a ruptured thing on his foot, then it’s a four-to-six week recovery. So we’ll see what that means.”

The Seahawks also placed two practice squad members on injured reserve as well – running back Bo Scarbrough and tight end Stephen Sullivan.

