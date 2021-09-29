Seahawks place tight end Gerald Everett on Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks have placed starting tight end Gerald Everett on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

When Everett can return to the lineup depends on his vaccination status and symptoms. According to the league’s COVID rules, vaccinated players can return after two negative tests 24 hours apart if they are asymptomatic. However, unvaccinated players must quarantine 10 days. Everett has been a valuable, versatile piece for Seattle this season. Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has deployed him at several different spots and he’s been productive when targeted. In three games Everett has eight catches, 77 yards and one touchdown. If he has to miss a game, the player who stands to benefit most is Will Dissly, who’s played well and was the team’s highest-graded player in Week 3 by Pro Football Focus.

Seattle went almost the entire 2020 season without having to put a player on this list. Defensive tackle Bryan Mone was the franchise’s first in December. Mone did not test positive, though.

Update:

Gregg Bell reports that Everett has tested positive, making him the first on the team since the beginning of the pandemic.

