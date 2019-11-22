Seahawks place tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve

The Associated Press
Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) runs a route as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends during an NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Seattle Seahawks tight end Ed Dickson (84) runs a route as Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) defends during an NFC wild-card NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) -- The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Ed Dickson back on injured reserve Friday, just two days after activating him.

The Seahawks signed Tyrone Swoopes from the practice squad to take Dickson's place.

The addition of Dickson earlier this week was an important move since Seattle's depth at tight end has been tested all season.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The Seahawks lost Will Dissly to a season-ending Achilles injury last month and Luke Willson suffered a hamstring injury two weeks ago against San Francisco.

Dickson was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season with a knee injury. He suffered a setback in practice this week and Seattle opted to go with Swoopes and Jacob Hollister as its healthy options against Philadelphia on Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

What to Read Next