Seahawks place rookie Dee Eskridge on IR, elevate WR from practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks have placed rookie wide receiver Dee Eskridge on their injured reserve list. Eskridge has missed every game since Week 1 after suffering a concussion against the Indianapolis Colts. He will not be eligible to return to the active roster for three weeks.

Eskridge was the team’s first draft pick this year, coming in the second round. Taking his place on the 53 will be wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, a name that should be familiar to Seattle fans. Dorsett was on the roster last year but was shut down after only a couple games, going on IR with a foot injury in September. He was re-signed a few weeks ago and now has been elevated from the practice squad ahead of tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Football aside, this news is pretty concerning for Eskridge, whose long-term health should be the most important consideration here. Yesterday, coach Pete Carroll described the concussion as “real serious.”

