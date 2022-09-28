Seahawks place RB Travis Homer on IR, sign CB Xavier Crawford

The Seattle Seahawks announced a couple of roster moves on Wednesday morning, namely the placement of running back Travis Homer on the injured reserve.

Homer logged only one carry on Sunday against the Falcons, and it was during that play that he sustained a rib injury. The running back took a helmet to the chest and was unable to finish the game.

On Monday, coach Pete Carroll had this to say about Homer’s injury:

He’s really sore, he got hurt. He had a significant, I don’t know if they call it bruised ribs, a little bit of cartilage dipped in there. I don’t know how far it’s going to take him or not, but I know he’s really uncomfortable today. Yeah he got hit on one side, but it actually hurt him on the other side which is really unusual in my experience which is very limited. He got banged pretty good.

Carroll will likely have more information when he speaks to reporters ahead of practice, but for now, Homer has been placed on the IR and will have to miss at least four games.

To fill the empty spot on the 53-man roster, cornerback Xavier Crawford was signed off the practice squad. Running back Godwin Igwebuike and fullback Cullen Gillaspia were added to the practice squad, bringing more depth to the backfield.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire