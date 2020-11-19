Seahawks place Quinton Dunbar on Injured Reserve, flex Damon Harrison up from practice squad

Seahawks place Dunbar on Injured Reserve, flex Harrison up from practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Quinton Dunbar has been placed on Injured Reserve prior to Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. The Seahawks corner has been dealing with a chronic knee issue. This announcement comes days after Pete Carroll indicated hope that Dunbar might be able to avoid IR.

Cornerback Jayson Stanley was signed to take Dunbar's spot on the active roster.

Seattle also flexed up Damon Harrison and Bo Scarbrough from the practice squad. The Seahawks opted that Scarbrough was fine enough of an option rather than giving an active roster spot to Alex Collins. Collins has already been flexed up twice and needs an active roster spot if he is to play again this season. The same goes for Harrison in Week 12 and beyond.

D.J. Reed will continue to start at left cornerback with Tre Flowers on the right side. The real intrigue will be when Shaquill Griffin returns and we find out whether Seattle rolls with Reed or Flowers.