Seahawks to place QB Russell Wilson on IR following finger surgery

Russell Wilson had a streak worthy of Cal Ripken Jr. going, making 149 straight starts for the Seattle Seahawks. That run will come to an end next Sunday when Geno Smith takes the field as Seattle’s starter against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the first time anyone other than Wilson has done so in 10 years.

Wilson has a ruptured tendon in the middle finger on his right hand, which required surgery. Recovery time for normal humans is usually between 6-8 weeks. Wilson has resources and habits beyond most of us, though so fans should probably expect him to miss less time than that. Some reports have said Wilson will only miss four weeks.

However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters today the team will be placing Wilson on IR.

#Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tells reporters that Russell Wilson will go on Injured Reserve, knocking him out 3 games. The first time he could return would be vs. the #Packers in Week 10. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2021

Under the new rules he will be eligible to return to the active roster after three games – making Week 10 against the Packers the earliest return date.

Related

Geno Smith talks about why he stayed with Seahawks despite not starting

List