Seahawks place OT Cedric Ogbuehi on IR, add CB to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks made a few roster moves today.

First, the signing of quarterback Jake Luton was made official. He’s taking Sean Mannion’s spot as the third-string QB on the 53-man roster.

Seattle also placed offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi on the injured reserve list. He is dealing with a bicep injury. Under the new IR rules, he will be eligible to return in Week 4.

The Seahawks also added another cornerback to the mix, signing Michael Jackson to their practice squad. He was a fifth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2019 and has played one game each with Detroit and New England.

