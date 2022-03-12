Seahawks place original-round tender on underrated G Phil Haynes

The Seahawks are currently going through some quarterback drama, but once they’ve settled on a new starter they’ll have to get to work in the trenches. Along the offensive line, they have to decide what to do with aging left tackle Duane Brown, try to get an upgrade over Ethan Pocic at center and either re-sign right tackle Brandon Shell or find a replacement.

Left guard may not seem like a high priority, but the team does appear to be searching for options here. Damien Lewis did not perform well at this spot after moving over from right guard after the team signed Gabe Jackson. Seattle has been meeting with multiple left guard prospects lately and now they’re moving to secure their best LG backup.

According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, the Seahawks are putting the original round tender on restricted free agent Phil Haynes, which is worth $2.54 million.

The #Seahawks put the original-round RFA tender on guard Phillip Haynes, per source. It’s worth $2.54 million. Haynes started two games last season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 12, 2022

Haynes spent most of the 2021 season on the bench, but he saw some action late after Lewis went down.

As long as the Seahawks are going through a rebuild, there’s a decent chance we will see several veterans get cut or not re-signed. If Jackson is on that list, there’s a chance Andy Dickerson will decide to move Lewis back to right guard, which would put Haynes in line to start on the left side.

