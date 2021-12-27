Seahawks place one player on reserve/COVID-19 list, take another off

Three weeks after the initial outbreak, the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the NFL. Today, the Seattle Seahawks placed defensive end L.J. Collier on their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Collier has appeared in eight games this season for Seattle, totaling seven tackles and five quarterback hits. The team reportedly was shopping their former first-round pick around the trade deadline but got no takers.

Also, practice squad tight end Ryan Izzo was activated from the list.

