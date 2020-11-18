Seahawks place Neiko Thorpe on IR, activate Phil Haynes from IR

The Seahawks placed cornerback Neiko Thorpe back on injured reserve Wednesday, ending his season.

The team activated Thorpe last week from a groin injury that had kept him out since Week 3. He made it through 12 snaps Sunday before aggravating the injury.

Players can return from injured reserve only once before it becomes season-ending.

The Seahawks filled Thorpe’s roster spot by activating guard Phil Haynes from injured reserve, where he has spent the season with a hip injury.

“Phil’s been playing guard for us and he can play center also so he’s kind of a utility guy as he works his way back in,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said, via Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR and PFT. “He’s had a good return. We’re really excited for him. He’s been out for quite a while with last year as well at times. It’s good to get him back out and get him competing. But it’s a good, healthy body, strong ready to go and he’s ready to jump in if we need him.”

The Seahawks needed Haynes for depth with starting center Ethan Pocic out a second consecutive game after not clearing concussion protocol and Kyle Fuller questionable with a high-ankle sprain.

Jamarco Jones is the third-string center, Carroll said.

