Seahawks place Neiko Thorpe on IR

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll announced last Friday that cornerback Neiko Thorpe‘s season was over due to a sports hernia injury that required surgery and the team formally took him off the roster on Wednesday.

Thorpe has been placed on injured reserve. Cornerback Ryan Neal has been summoned from the practice squad to fill his spot on the roster.

Thorpe was limited to seven appearances this season. As has been the case throughout his NFL career, Thorpe saw most of his playing time on special teams.

Seattle may be making another roster move in the near future. Running back Rashaad Penny is expected to miss the rest of the season, so he may join Thorpe on injured reserve.

Neal played one game for the Falcons last year and joined the Seahawks practice squad in September.