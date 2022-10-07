Seahawks place linebacker Darryl Johnson on injured reserve

The @Seahawks made one roster move this afternoon.https://t.co/0xJtJ6UoLT — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) October 7, 2022

The Seattle Seahawks announced one roster move on Friday afternoon before heading off to New Orleans to face the Saints, linebacker Darryl Johnson has been placed on the injured reserve.

Johnson left the Seahawks’ Week-4 matchup in Detroit with a foot injury that coach Pete Carroll had worried was somewhat significant. The hope is Johnson can return to the lineup at some point this season, but he’ll have to miss the mandatory four games before he can be activated back to the 53-man roster.

Seattle originally claimed Johnson off waivers via the Panthers ahead of the season and he was able to play himself into a starting role against the Lions.

No corresponding roster move was announced, leaving an open spot on the Seahawks’ 53-man squad.

