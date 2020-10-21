Seahawks place Lano Hill on IR, promote Damarious Randall

The Seahawks announced they promoted safety Damarious Randall to the active roster from the practice squad. He will replace safety Lano Hill on the 53-player roster.

Hill is headed to injured reserve with a back injury that has kept him out of the past three games.

Randall, a 2015 first-round choice of the Packers, has 56 career starts. He signed to Seattle’s practice squad ahead of the Week Four game at Miami.

He played against the Dolphins and in Week Five against the Vikings before reverting to the practice squad after each of those games. He now is out of promotions, so the Seahawks added him to the roster.

“I hope we’ll get to see more of Randall going forward,” coach Pete Carroll said this week, via John Boyle of the team website. “He’s a good ball player and he’s been around us now enough as he’s starting to dig in. So I’m excited about what he can add.”

The Seahawks also announced the signings of linebackers Mychal Kendricks and Ray-Ray Armstrong to the practice squad. Kendricks’ signing was reported earlier in the day.

