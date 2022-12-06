Seahawks place Josh Jones on injured reserve

Safety Johnathan Abram could make his Seahawks’ debut this week.

The Seahawks announced Tuesday they have placed third-string safety Josh Jones on injured reserve. Jones injured his hamstring in Sunday’s win over the Rams, and starter Ryan Neal has a bruised knee.

The team claimed Abram off waivers from the Packers on Nov. 30.

Abram appeared in two games with Green Bay after it claimed him off waivers from the Raiders. All but one of his 29 snaps with the Packers came on special teams, and he was a healthy scratch in Week 12 before the Packers waived him and the Seahawks claimed him.

The Seahawks also announced the signing of veteran running back Wayne Gallman Jr. to the practice squad. Defensive tackle Jarrod Hewitt was released from the practice squad to make room for Gallman.

Gallman gives the Seahawks a third running back on the practice squad alongside Godwin Igwebuike and Darwin Thompson. Three of the team’s four running backs on the active roster are dealing with an injury.

