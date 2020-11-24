Seahawks place Greg Olsen on injured reserve, promote Damon Harrison

The Seattle Seahawks have placed tight end Greg Olsen on injured reserve after he sustained a ruptured plantar fascia in his left foot in Thursday night’s victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

In Olsen’s place, the team promoted defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison to their active roster after playing the last two games for the team on practice squad elevations.

Olsen has vowed to make it back to Seattle this season from the injury, which is expected to sideline him at least four-to-six weeks. He sustained the same injury to his right foot two seasons ago with the Carolina Panthers. Olsen has 23 catches for 224 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the Seahawks this season.

Harrison has played on 45 total snaps for Seattle over the last two games and recorded one tackle.

Seattle also shuffled their practice squad following the promotion of Harrison. Running back Bo Scarbrough and tight end/defensive end Stephen Sullivan were placed on the practice squad injured reserve list. Scarbrough injured his hamstring against the Cardinals. Center Brad Lundblade and cornerback DeMarkus Acy have been signed to the practice squad in their place.

