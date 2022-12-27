The Seahawks placed starting tight end Will Dissly on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll called Dissly’s injury a knee contusion. Dissly was injured in Saturday’s game against the Chiefs.

“He got banged on the knee,” Carroll said on his weekly radio show on Seattle Sports 710 AM, via John Boyle of the team website. “He’s got a contusion that he’s dealing with, so we’ve got to figure what that’s all about.”

Dissly finishes the regular season with career highs in receptions (34) and yards (349) and had three receiving touchdowns. He also was a key contributor on special teams.

The Seahawks signed cornerback Xavier Crawford off the practice squad to fill the open spot on the 53-player roster. That will provide special teams depth with safety Joey Blount going on injured reserve Monday.

Crawford, a 2019 fifth-round pick who signed with Seattle’s practice squad earlier this year, has appeared in five games this season. He has played 48 snaps on special teams.

The Seahawks also announced they signed safety Steven Parker to the practice squad.

Parker, who went undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2018, appeared in 31 games the past four seasons with the Dolphins, Cowboys and Giants.

Seahawks place Will Dissly on IR, sign Xavier Crawford off practice squad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk