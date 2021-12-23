The Seahawks continue to experience an uptick in COVID-19 cases after going over a season-and-a-half with just one positive case previously.

Tight end Will Dissly was placed on the list on Wednesday after playing in last night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Pete Carroll said that Dissly had been tested after reporting he had been experiencing a stuffy nose.

“Our guys aren’t sick. A couple guys felt a little something, but they’re not sick-sick and they’re not feeling really bad. This really frustrating for them because they don’t feel bad,” Carroll said of their positive cases after Tuesday night’s game.

Dissly posted a photo to his Twitter account showing he will apparently take his down time to solve puzzles at home.

Meanwhile, running back Alex Collins was activated from the list after first going on the list last Thursday. He is the first player of a group of Seahawks to go on the list to be activated in the last week. Receiver Tyler Lockett, cornerback D.J. Reed, right tackle Brandon Shell, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr., defensive tackle Bryan Mone and running back Travis Homer all currently remain on the list from the active roster. Practice squad players center Pier-Olivier Lestage, tight end Ryan Izzo and cornerback Mike Jackson are also on the list.

“We’re real close with a couple of guys. Tyler’s real close and some guys are close to getting back,” Carroll said Wednesday.

Linebackers coach John Glenn has also been out with a positive case as well.

Seattle did not have any positive cases for the entirety of the 2020 season. Tight end Gerald Everett went on the list earlier this season and missed the San Francisco 49ers game and the team’s first meeting with the Rams in October.

Seahawks place Will Dissly on COVID-19 list, activate Alex Collins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk