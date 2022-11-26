Seahawks place Dee Eskridge on injured reserve, elevate Laquon Treadwell

The Seahawks officially placed Dee Eskridge on injured reserve Saturday. Eskridge has a broken bone in his hand, and coach Pete Carroll said Friday that the second-year receiver would miss a few weeks.

The Seahawks elevated receiver Laquon Treadwell from the practice squad. They also elevated linebacker Vi Jones from the practice squad, the second consecutive practice squad elevation for the undrafted rookie.

The Vikings made Treadwell a first-round selection in 2016. He has appeared in 70 career games with the Vikings, Falcons and Jaguars and has 104 receptions for 1,184 yards and five touchdowns.

Treadwell signed to Seattle’s practice squad earlier this month.

“I’m anxious to see what Treadwell does when he gets a chance,” Carroll said Friday. “He hasn’t had a shot to do much, but we’ll see how he fits in. He seems to be very well equipped. He seems like a pro. He runs his routes really crisply. He’s really attentive about doing a number of things. He can play different positions for us. He’s big catching the football. He looks like one of our guys, and he fits in very well.”

The Seahawks also announced they added starting right tackle Abraham Lucas to the injury report, listing him as questionable with an illness. Lucas has played every offensive snap this season for the Seahawks, one of two players to do so along with quarterback Geno Smith.

Second-year tackle/guard Jake Curhan, who started five games at right tackle late last season, is the top candidate to replace Lucas if he can’t go.

