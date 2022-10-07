Seahawks place Darryl Johnson on injured reserve

The Seahawks placed outside linebacker Darryl Johnson on injured reserve Friday, the team announced. Coach Pete Carroll called Johnson’s foot injury “somewhat significant.”

Johnson must miss a minimum of four games before returning to the active roster.

The Seahawks claimed Johnson after he was waived by the Panthers in a move that initially was made to upgrade Seattle’s special teams. Johnson played 62 special teams snaps and saw more action on defense after Shelby Harris‘ injury in Week 2, playing 52 defensive snaps.

The roster moves leaves a hole on the team’s 53-player roster that defensive end L.J. Collier could fill Saturday. Collier was designated to return to practice from injured reserve this week.

He injured his elbow in training camp and didn’t play in any of the team’s preseason games. He practiced only 10 days in camp before going on short-term injured reserve before Week 1.

The 29th overall choice in 2019 has played 37 games with 16 starts and has totaled 33 tackles, three sacks and 12 quarterback hits.

