The Seahawks will be without one of their offensive tackles for at least three weeks.

Seattle announced on Thursday that Cedric Ogbuehi has been placed on injured reserve. He has been dealing with a biceps strain that’s kept him out of practice for much of August.

As a corresponding move, the team has signed quarterback Jake Luton to the active roster. The Jaguars drafted Luton in the sixth round last year and he started three games for the franchise. He threw for 624 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions as a rookie.

The Seahawks have also signed cornerback Michael Jackson to their practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2019, Jackson has previously spent time with Dallas, Detroit, and New England.

Seahawks place Cedric Ogbuehi on IR, sign Jake Luton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk