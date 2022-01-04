Seahawks place Alex Collins on injured reserve

Seahawks running back Alex Collins will miss the season finale against the Cardinals.

Seattle has placed Collins on injured reserve. He’s been dealing with an abdomen injury for much of the season and hasn’t played since Week 14.

Collins finishes with 411 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns this season along with nine catches for 87 yards.

Seattle has signed running back Josh Johnson to the 53-man roster off the club’s practice squad.

The Seahawks have also activated cornerback Bless Austin off of the COVID-19 list and placed defensive back Gavin Heslop on the COVID-19 list. Heslop was on injured reserve.

