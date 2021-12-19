Seahawks place 6 more players on reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing total to 8
Life is not fair and then you die. As if anybody needed another reminder during this pandemic, the Seattle Seahawks are getting a classic example this week thanks to the league office.
The NFL has already postponed this week’s game between Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams until Tuesday afternoon due to a COVID-19 outbreak on LA’s roster. Just as the Rams are starting to get healthier, now the Seahawks are getting sicker. Six more players have been placed on Seattle’s COVID list, bringing the total to eight. Here is a quick review of who’s currently out for the Seahawks.
CB D.J. Reed
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
OT Brandon Shell
Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports
RB Travis Homer
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
DE Kerry Hyder Jr.
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
G Pier-Olivier Lestage
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
CB Mike Jackson
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
RB Alex Collins
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
WR Tyler Lockett
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
