Seahawks place 6 more players on reserve/COVID-19 list, bringing total to 8

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
Life is not fair and then you die. As if anybody needed another reminder during this pandemic, the Seattle Seahawks are getting a classic example this week thanks to the league office.

The NFL has already postponed this week’s game between Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams until Tuesday afternoon due to a COVID-19 outbreak on LA’s roster. Just as the Rams are starting to get healthier, now the Seahawks are getting sicker. Six more players have been placed on Seattle’s COVID list, bringing the total to eight. Here is a quick review of who’s currently out for the Seahawks.

CB D.J. Reed

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

OT Brandon Shell

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

RB Travis Homer

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

G Pier-Olivier Lestage

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

CB Mike Jackson

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

RB Alex Collins

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

WR Tyler Lockett

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

