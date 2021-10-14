Seahawks pick Washington State OT Abraham Lucas in 3-round 2022 mock draft

The Seattle Seahawks haven’t had much luck in the NFL draft over the last several years. Aside from the rare hit like landing D.K. Metcalf at the end of the second round, the results have for the most part been a wasteland of busts and missed opportunities in the post-Scot McCloughan era. Seattle once again won’t have a first-round pick next year. Wherever it falls, that selection will go to the Jets as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

At the moment, that would be the No. 12 overall pick. Fortunately, our friends at Draft Wire have cooked up a three-round 2022 NFL mock draft this week, so the Seahawks are involved.

In the second round of the mock, Seattle gets to work fixing its defense, selecting Alabama cornerback Josh Jobe with the No. 43 overall pick. Jobe (6-foot-1, 192 pounds) certainly has the look of a prototypical Pete Carroll cornerback. He’s posted one interception and 16 pass breakups so far in 31 games under Nick Saban.

With their next pick in the mock (No. 74 overall) the Seahawks take Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas.

Lucas (6-foot-7, 324 pounds) has been starting at right tackle for the Cougars since 2018. In his sophomore year (2019) he was rated as the best pass-blocking OT in the nation and last season he graded out as the fourth-best offensive tackle in the Pac-12 by PFF. This year, he’s played the most pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack.

Most pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack: 💥 Abraham Lucas, Washington State – 264 pic.twitter.com/lsd8gjWYpV — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 13, 2021

Lucas has performed well against good competition, too. Watch Lucas put in some solid work against Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, expected to be the first overall pick next year.

Abraham Lucas vs. Kayvon Thibodeaux pic.twitter.com/caQ5yD1oiI — Chris Trapasso (@ChrisTrapasso) August 27, 2021

Seattle’s current starting right tackle Brandon Shell will become a free agent next year. If the Seahawks don’t re-sign him, Lucas could make for an upgrade.

