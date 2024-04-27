Seahawks pick UTEP LB Tyrice Knight at No. 118 overall

With the No. 118 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Seahawks have selected UTEP linebacker Tyrice Knight.

Knight was one of the team’s pre-draft visits.

Seahawks have taken linebacker Tyrice Knight of UTEP at 118. Inside backer who the team had in for a pre-draft visit. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) April 27, 2024

Knight (6-foot-2, 240 pounds) posted two interceptions, 8.5 sacks, 32 tackles for a loss, 16 pass breakups and four forced fumbles in 45 career college games.

Knight should project as a backup for his rookie season, filling in behind projected starters Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker. He should be ready to start as soon as 2025, though.

The Seahawks will be on the clock again in a minute at No. 121…

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire