Seahawks pick Utah OT Sataoa Laumea at No. 179 overall

With the No. 179 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL draft, the Seahawks have selected Utah offensive lineman Sataoa Laumea.

The team announced the pick themselves this time around.

Laumea (6-foot-4, 311 pounds) mostly played right tackle during his time at Utah, but he also offers some experience at right guard. He may project as a guard at first and potentiall take over for Abe Lucas at right tackle if he’s shut down due to his knee issue.

PFF gave Laumea a solid 68.7 run blocking grade last season, but only a 54.0 in pass blocking.

