Seahawks pick UConn G Christian Haynes at No. 81 overall

After waiting nearly three and a half hours, the Seattle Seahawks have finally made their pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

According to Jordan Schultz, Seattle has selected UConn guard Christian Haynes at No. 81 overall.

UCONN guard Christian Haynes to the Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/hZSBZYpicd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 27, 2024

Haynes (6-foot-2, 313 pounds) was arguably the top interior offensive lineman still on the board at the time.

In three seasons, Haynes played right guard for the Huskies at a consistently respectable level, earning solid grades of 72.0 in 2021, 83.9 in 2022 and 80.2 overall in 2023 from Pro Football Focus in his college career.

Haynes should project as the team’s Week 1 starter at right guard for this coming season. However, he may have to beat out 2023 fourth-round draft pick Anthony Bradford over the summer for it to be official.

