Seahawks pick UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet at No. 52 overall

With the No. 52 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft the Seahawks have taken UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet.

Coming into the draft, Charbonnet (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) was ranked the consensus third-best running back in this class behind Bijan Robinson of Texas and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

After two seasons at Michigan, Charbonnet transferred to UCLA and immediately became one of the nation’s most-productive rushers. Over the last two years he totaled 2,496 yards on the ground, averaged 6.3 yards per carry and scoring 27 touchdowns.

Charbonnet should project as Seattle’s No. 2 option in the run game behind starter Ken Walker.

