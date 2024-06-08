Seahawks pick Texas QB in Round 1 of this 2025 NFL mock draft

The dust has barely begun to settle from the 2024 NFL draft, but it is never too early to start thinking about the 2025 NFL draft!

The Seattle Seahawks did not select a quarterback in this year’s draft, opting to trade for former Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell instead. To some, it may not be enough. By age alone, it is clear Geno Smith is not the long term answer at quarterback, at 24 year old Sam Howell already has two years of NFL mileage on him. The Seahawks could very well be in the market for a quarterback again next year.

This is where the good news/bad news starts to kick in.

Curt Popejoy at Draft Wire is mocking Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to the Seahawks. As someone who used to live in Austin and fell in love with the Horns, I don’t hate this move. However, Popejoy has Seattle picking him at No. 10 overall.

Personally, I don’t see the Seahawks being bad enough in 2024 to be in the Top 10. This is not coming from just a Seattle blogger, but looking at history. Ever since John Schneider has had the reigns on the Seahawks, the team has picked in the Top 10 only three times:

2010 – John Schneider and Pete Carroll’s first year. The Seahawks were 5-11, and had moved on from former general manager Tim Ruskell in December of 2009.

2022 – the Seahawks had just traded quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for the No. 9 overall pick. Had they not traded Wilson, or another first round pick to the New York Jets for Jamal Adams, Seattle would have naturally picked No. 10 this year.

2023 – one last first round pick from the Wilson trade.

As you can see, picking in the top 10 is not exactly a normal place for the Seahawks to be in. Only one placing based exclusively on the roster Schneider helped construct, and even then it was mainly because Russell Wilson missed three games.

Meanwhile, recent history suggests the Seahawks won’t be there because, well, this is not a bad team! They were 9-8 last year, barely missing the playoffs by one game. They were 9-8 the year prior as well, and in both seasons Seattle fielded one of the worst defenses in the league.

Now they return almost every starter on offense, made key additions like Byron Murphy II and resigned Leonard Williams, and now have arguably the brightest defensive mind in the game in head coach Mike Macdonald.

Again, who knows. Anything can happen. But it feels more likely Ewers will fall to Seattle, instead of Seattle being in a prime high position to draft him.

