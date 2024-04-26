Seahawks pick Texas DT Byron Murphy II at No. 16 overall

With the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks have picked Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy II.

Jordan Schultz was the first to report the news.

Murphy (6-foot-1, 308 pounds) is just the second defensive prospect taken so far after the Colts selected UCLA edge Laiatu Latu with the previous pick. All together, Murphy totaled eight sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in three seasons with the Longhorns.

Murphy is considered the best defensive line prospect overall and the top interior pass rusher in this draft class, earning a nation-best 91.5 pass rush grade at his position last season. Overall Murphy improved significantly each year at Texas, posting a 73.3 grade in 2021, followed by an 82.7 grade in 2022, then a 91.1 in 2023.

Murphy should project as a starter right away.

